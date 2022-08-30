Twelve players with local ties stay on NFL rosters, three waived

UNITED STATES – Fifteen football players with ties to North Dakota State, University of North Dakota, Concordia College and Shanley High School find out their fates as NFL teams had to cut down to a 53 man roster Tuesday afternoon.

The players that made their team’s roster includes the following former Bison:

Ben Ellefson – Vikings

Trey Lance – 49ers

Easton Stick – Chargers

Carson Wentz – Commanders

Jabril Cox – Cowboys

Billy Turner – Broncos

Cordell Volson – Bengals

Chris Board – Lions

Derrek Tuszka – Steelers

Dillon Radunz – Titans

Former Fighting Hawk Matt Waletzko and Shanley High School’s Matt Waletzko made the Cowboys’ roster.

Former Bison Darrius Shepherd and Zack Johnson were waived from the Broncos. Former Cobber Brandon Zylstra was cut by the Panthers. Shepherd, Johnson and Zylstra still have an opportunity to join another squad as teams can establish their 16-plyer practice squads on Wednesday.