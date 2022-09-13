Crookston Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A head-on crash near Thompson, North Dakota has claimed the life of a Crookston man.

It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning on County Road 7, about 6 miles east of Thompson.

Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a pickup.

Horton was uninjured but the driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old man from Crookston, died at the scene.

The man was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.