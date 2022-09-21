UPS driver identified in fatal Stutsman County crash

The rear-end crash happened on Highway 281 Tuesday morning

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities identify the UPS driver killed after two trucks crash in Stutsman County.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Ross Bergquist, of Jamestown, died in the Tuesday morning crash.

Fifty-two-year-old Christopher Anderson, of Jamestown, was driving a fuel tanker truck on Highway 281 and slowed down to make a turn.

The UPS truck was following behind, tried to swerve to avoid hitting the other vehicle and rear-ended the tanker.

Bergquist was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anderson was not injured.