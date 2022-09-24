4 Injured in Leonard School Bus Crash

LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from the Enderlin Area School District just after 4 p.m., when the bus left the roadway, went through the guardrail, down the ditch, over an embankment, and came to a rest in the Maple River.

When deputies arrived, they found two students on the river embankment and everyone else in the bus.

The driver and two students were taken to local hospitals by ambulance and a third student was airlifted by Sanford Airmed.

None of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said no citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation by them and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.