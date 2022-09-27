Two Bodies & Two Dead Dogs Found In House South of Detroit Lakes

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A grim discovery in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office got a call just after 9 Tuesday morning about two dead bodies.

They were called to Lakeview Township, just south of Detroit Lakes, to a house on County Highway 6, east of U.S. Highway 59.

Officers entered the residence and found the bodies of one adult male, one adult female and two dead dogs.

Minnesota BCA was brought in to analyze the scene.

The bodies are undergoing autopsies in Ramsey County.

Names of those involved will be released once family has been notified.

Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.