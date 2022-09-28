Actor, musician Johnny Green dies at the age of 80

He was a Bismarck man perhaps best-known for appearing on the 1960's television series "Batman"

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Actor and musician Johnny Green, a Bismarck man perhaps best-known for appearing on the 1960’s television series “Batman”, has died.

According to several of Green’s friends and associates who posted memories and condolences on social media, Green died late Tuesday.

Following “Batman,” Green toured with his band “Johnny Green and the Greenmen.”

He would later make appearances at pop culture events around the nation.

In April, when Green was posing for pictures with fans alongside the Batmobile at the Fargo PopExpo, he stated that he was 80-years-old.

“If you look back at his bio, he was on the original Batman and a lot of TV shows in the 60’s and was also in several bands and was pretty big for a while with the Greensmen and then he has traveled around quite a bit and done a wide range of stuff so he’s a guy who’s always had a bohemian lifestyle and gotten around but he always loved coming back here that’s the thing. He was a great guy and yeah, he will be sorely missed.”

Green’s biography from Fargo PopExpo said he toured with Bob Hope, opened for the Rolling Stones, hung out with Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles and ran Liberace’s publishing company.