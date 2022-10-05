Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.

A number of police and North Dakota Highway Patrol units responded to the crash site and shut down eastbound traffic from Veterans Boulevard for about 2 hours.

Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance also responded to the scene.