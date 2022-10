Two people dead in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon.

Police responded to 27th Avenue and North 69th Street where the department says a van heading east on 27th Avenue turned to head north on 69th Street when it was struck by a truck.

Two of the three people in the two vehicles died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.