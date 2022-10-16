Ready or not, winter is on its way

KVRR METEOROLOGISTS MARIAH BUSH AND BRIAN BARRETT JOIN US TO BRING SOME KEY TIPS FOR THE UPCOMING WINTER MONTHS

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months.

We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol, says, “First and foremost, is obviously, take your time allow extra time for travel. But I think even more importantly is ‘Know Before You Go.’ Plan ahead. What are the road conditions and what are the road closures? There are no travel advisories. These are all things that a person should be aware of before they put that vehicle in motion. So it takes a little bit again, planning and preparation. So with that being said, where’s the best information you get on road closures and things like that? That’s going to be through the different 511 websites for the apps and things like that.”

On average, Fargo receives around 51 inches of snowfall per year and Grand Forks about 42 inches. When driving in winter, it’s always important to use caution. When you’re driving, black ice can also be a problem and it’s usually spotted early in the morning or over late at night. We have some black ice driving tips for you. You should always keep the steering wheel straight. Do not break and take your foot off the accelerator to slow down if you have to. We sat down with the National Weather Service Meteorologist Melinda Beerends for this year’s winter outlook.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Melinda Beerends says, “The official one has not been released but the current prediction at least is looking at December, January, February. They are looking below normal for temperatures at this point in time. But the precipitation is showing equal changes which means there’s not a clear signal as to which way that could go at this time. So we are continuing to expect it to be in a La Nina pattern. This is going to be the third winter season in a row that’s expected and that’s only happened a few times previously since 1950.”

After all, the winters here aren’t all bad. We still have some fun and exciting things to look forward to like ice skating and sledding. Oh, we can’t forget snowmobiling. Yes, there’s plenty of great things to do this winter. Make sure to stay tuned all winter long for your full Weather Authority Forecast.