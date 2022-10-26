Ghoul Morning: National Pumpkin Day

Get in on it while the getting's gourd.

Wednesday is National Pumpkin Day!

Pumpkin carving is a day that dates back centuries ago to the British Isles.

National Geographic reports that in those days, people didn’t carve pumpkins in autumn.

Instead, they’d hollow out turnups to use as lanterns, because metal lanterns were so expensive.

Here in the U.S., people kept up with the tradition, and it eventually evolved into pumpkin carving.

Jack-o-lanterns play roles in stories by some of the most famous early American writers, especially in Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

The Headless Horseman from the story, with his flaming jack-o-lantern where a head should be, is one of the most famous American ghost stories of all times.

But whether you make your jack-o-lantern scary or sweet, carving one is always a good thing to do with family and friends.

So, some of our Morning Show folks, including morning meteorologist Mariah Bush, director Luke Smith, creative services director Emily Tilma and news photographer Emily Harmon, got together to exercise their creative muscles and carve up some gourd-geous creations.

Just take a look!

We couldn’t make any of these mornings a Ghoul Morning without the hard work of everyone on the Morning Show, especially the folks behind the scenes.