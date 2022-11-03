Pet Connection: Meet Latte

Latte is a loving cat looking for a home from Headwaters Animal Shelter in Park Rapids in this week's Pet Connection

Our Pet Connection universe grows this week with the addition of a new shelter.

Headwaters Animal Shelter in Park Rapids, Minnesota is introducing us to Latte.

He’s a 2-year-old male cat.

Latte loves people. He loves cats. He loves attention and love.

He does have a dead tail, but that doesn’t hamper Latte in any way. It’s just a unique quirk.

Plus, this might get you off the fence if you’re thinking about bringing Latte into your home.

He’s part of the Headwaters Animal Shelter “Home for the Holidays” special. All cats older than 6 months have just a $75 adoption fee through the end of the year.

Find out more about Latte by calling the shelter at 218-237-7100 or clicking here.