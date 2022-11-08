Portland, ND man dies in crash

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County.

The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.

A 54-year-old man died at the scene. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger in the second pickup were treated for minor injuries and released. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Portland, was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, a juvenile, was.