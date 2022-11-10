Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”

Bert Kreischer/Facebook

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck.

“Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.

People started showing up near a Dan’s Supermarket to help free his bus. Some even showed up to share some alcohol. Kreischer and his new friends toasted the freeing of his tour bus.

“Cheers to North Dakota!,” he said.

Kreischer was scheduled to perform at Bismarck Event Center Thursday night but the date was rescheduled to March due to the storm. He has a sold out show at Scheels Arena in Fargo Friday night.