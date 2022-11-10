Learning about road maintenance with a plow driver

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo snow removal crews are on the roads trying to keep ahead of the storm.

KVRR Meteorologist Brian Barrett went out to take a ride along with Fargo Public Works snowplow operator, Brandi Anderson.

During the winter, crew members like Anderson can be seen plowing the hundreds of miles of roads for hours on end.

“We do twelve-hour shifts, but it takes about three and a half hours to do the south primary route. It takes about twelve hours to pass through the residential,” Anderson said.

With the first major snowstorm hitting the valley, Anderson describes how it’s important for drivers to be cautious.

“Just when you see us out there, drive careful. Do not try and pass. Be patient. We’ll get the roads clear for everyone when we can,” Anderson said.

She has been with Fargo Public Works and snow plowing for about nine years.