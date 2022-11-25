Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday.

Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30 a.m. where the woman said she was being physically assaulted by a man.

Officers from the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science Police Departments found the man and woman, who live together, with serious injuries.

The man and woman were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge where the man died.

The woman was airlifted to a Fargo hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.