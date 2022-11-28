Local businesses like Unglued take part in Cyber Monday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s not just big stores and online retailers doing Cyber Monday deals.

Downtown Fargo’s Unglued is offering free shipping and 40 percent off Unglued and artist series apparel with a code on its Facebook page. The business started doing more business online in 2020 out of necessity because of the pandemic.

The past few days have been successful for Unglued as it took part in Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday is a bonus for diehard fans of the business nationwide.

“It’s a lot of people who used to live in Fargo that know we exist that watch us on social media that order online now,” Unglued Owner Ashley Morken said.

Unglued uses a local maker for its clothing.