Bank Robber On The Run After Hitting Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Bemidji.
Beltrami County authorities were alerted in the noon hour.
They say the white male suspect was wearing a FEDEX jacket and black hooded sweatshirt and fled on foot.
People saw him get into a charcoal grey Chevrolet Equinox with Minnesota plates JMP 557.
The vehicle has a “Stay Humble and Kind” bumper sticker.
If you spot the suspect or vehicle, contact authorities.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.