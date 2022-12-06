Bank Robber On The Run After Hitting Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Bemidji.

Beltrami County authorities were alerted in the noon hour.

They say the white male suspect was wearing a FEDEX jacket and black hooded sweatshirt and fled on foot.

People saw him get into a charcoal grey Chevrolet Equinox with Minnesota plates JMP 557.

The vehicle has a “Stay Humble and Kind” bumper sticker.

If you spot the suspect or vehicle, contact authorities.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.