No injuries from North Fargo fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue North around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The department says heavy black smoke filled the house.

Dispatch told them after leaving the home, one person went back in to try to put the flames out. Firefighters were able to get them out.

Fire officials say unless it’s a small fire you can put out with an extinguisher, you should leave the firefighting to professionals.

“If you have fire rolling over your head and the floor is full with smoke and you’re having trouble breathing, absolutely get out. The smoke will overcome a person very quickly and they won’t feel it coming on, so next thing you know they’re unconscious,” Battalion Chief Dane Carley said.

The kitchen has significant damage.

There’s no word yet on a cause.