Burgum proposes record high ND budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum unveils a record $18.4 billion budget increasing state spending by more than three percent.

It includes $3 billion in infrastructure funding, $170 million to address the state’s worker shortages and support for K-12 education and teachers’ salaries. It also gives $3 billion dollars for infrastructure projects Burgum says saves taxpayers 500 million dollars.

North Dakota also has $486 million in the Legacy Fund.

“We need a comprehensive, strategic budget that builds on our competitive advantages, supports our families and communities, attracts and retains thriving, healthy, well-educated citizenry and sets North Dakota up for the long-term success in the realities of this exciting 21st century economy,” Burgum said.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo believes Burgum fell short in making investments in childcare and giving paraprofessionals and state employees raises.