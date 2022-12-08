Arrests made after stolen vehicle crashes

Jacob Elness

Jeffrey Carette

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men are arrested after a stolen vehicle crashes on Main Avenue in Fargo Thursday afternoon.

Police say an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle. While trying to confirm that, the vehicle tried to onto Main, lost control and crashed into the median.

Five people in the car were uncooperative and backup was called.

The driver, 37-year-old Jacob Elness of Fargo, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and reckless driving. Fifty-one-year old Jeffrey Carette of Fargo was arrested for resisting arrest. Three others were released.