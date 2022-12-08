Fargo Police Oversight Board votes no further investigation in Netterville shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Oversight Board votes to take no further action bringing in a third party to investigate the police involved shooting that killed Shane Netterville.

Wess Philome, an activist with OneFargo, says he wants to get the Department of Justice involved to investigate whether the shooting was race related. Netterville was Native American. Fargo Police and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley say there is no evidence race played a part in the shooting that killed Netterville.

Board member David Hogenson says some community members do not trust police’s internal investigation.

“I don’t think it would be well-received if the department felt that the board had the perception that they were taking use of force based on somebody’s race. There’s simply no evidence to support that and if there was, frankly, I would refer the case myself to the federal authorities, but there’s not,” Zibolski said.

The board approved a town hall for late January about how police training can improve as well as its relationship with the community.