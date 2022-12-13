Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday.

Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.

Grand Forks Public and Grand Forks Air Force Base Schools are canceled for Wednesday.

This cancellation includes Head Start and all after-school activities.

I-94 is now closed from Moorhead to Bismarck.

No travel is advised through the majority of North Dakota.

Roads, interstates and runways are a mess.

There are no departures tonight out of Hector in Fargo and the flight to Minneapolis from Grand Forks has been cancelled.

Many other flights in the region to Dallas and Denver and elsewhere were also canceled or delayed.