Your input is needed to improve Hector International Airport’s terminal

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Airport Authority wants your feedback to help to guide the Hector International Airport’s terminal renovation and expansion project.

There will be an online presentation December 20th at 8:00 AM. It will show concepts and will allow for audience participation through polls.

Architectural and engineering firm Mead and Hunt will use the information and work with airport administration to move forward with a design.

Construction is planned to begin in 2024 and take three to four years to complete.

Click here for a link to the presentation.