Air Force veteran to sleep outside in Fargo for Ukrainian volunteer awareness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An Air Force veteran is sleeping in Downtown Fargo for 17 nights to support Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

“This is what our community is doing for the people of Ukraine 6,000 miles away. There are many opportunities for Americans to serve, so Operation Sleep out is our way of shouting it from the rooftops,” Mark J. Lindquist said.

Friday and Saturday Lindquist will be staying at Broadway Square. He will then move to other locations in Fargo until New Year’s Day. He’s looking for hosts in backyards, parking lots and businesses.