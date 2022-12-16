Honduran man arrested after Jamestown stabbing

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – A person is hospitalized and another is in custody after Jamestown police say he stabbed the other man at an apartment on the city’s north side.

Police responded at 12:45 Friday morning to the 1000 block of 16th Street Northeast where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed by ambulance to the hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Santos Eraza Lara was arrested. Police say he is a Honduran national who came to the country to work at a construction site in Spiritwood, North Dakota. Authorities say his immigration status isn’t known. The victim also works at the Spiritwood site.

Police say Eraza Lara targeted the victim and that there is no danger to the public.