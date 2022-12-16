Selection committee picks Michael Redlinger as next Fargo City Administrator

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Interim Fargo City Administrator Michael Redlinger is unanimously picked as the finalist for the permanent position.

Redlinger and City Manager for Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan James Puffalt interviewed for the position. The other finalists, Becker County Administrator Pat Oman and City Manager for Cape Girardeau, Missouri did not take part. Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney suggested they didn’t understand they would have to be interviewed in a public setting.

“We need to go forward on relationship-building with the City Commission. We need to define our expectations. We need to define what it is we want out of a mutual work plan and one that gets the support of the elected body,” Redlinger said.

“Our employees are concerned about what’s coming next and stability does count quite a bit in what goes on in this community,” Mahoney said.

The City Commission will now vote on offering the job to Redlinger.