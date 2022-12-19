LIVE: Celebrate A White Christmas At Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A holiday tradition can leave you dreaming of a White Christmas at the Fargo Theatre.

The theatre hosts its annual screening of the classic White Christmas on Tuesday night.

The Fargo Theatre has been showing the Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney-starring film on and off for over a decade.

The show starts at 7:30 with a Wurlitzer organ performance beforehand.

Tickets are only five dollars.

Sean Volk with the Fargo Theatre says there’s a reason they pick the iconic musical to show on the big screen during the holidays.

He explains, “White Christmas, I think, is really a magical film. It’s so vibrant and colorful. The music is beautiful. We know all the songs. And I think audiences, they’re looking for tradition this time of year.”

The Fargo Theatre announced tickets have sold out for a screening of The Princess Bride with a Q&A with star Cary Elwes. That is set for next March during the Fargo Film Festival.