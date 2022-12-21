Another Round of Fresh Snow Causes Slick Roads and More Spinouts and Crashes

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you aren’t sure just how slick the roads are out there, take a look at this car on its roof along I-29 right here in Fargo.

It was spotted along the northbound lanes just a short distance from the onramp from 13th Avenue South.

This vehicle had already been checked by Highway Patrol before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

It had yellow caution tape wrapped around it.

No word on any injuries.

Fresh snow is making roads slick all around the region and causing a number of crashes and spinouts.

Get the latest North Dakota road reports here and Minnesota here.