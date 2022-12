Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue

FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue.

Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver.

There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo without incident at around 11:15 am.

The problem involved an issue with the airplane’s flaps.