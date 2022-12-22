Fargo contractor’s excavating license revoked, legal action planned against city

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning.

City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a number of years to bring the company into compliance and cited issues with some of the work the company has done for the city. They also expressed concern about threats and swearing directed at city employees by Kevin Cameron, who is the vice president of Drain Services.

City Engineer Brenda Derrig said the city is sending out two people for any interactions with Drain Services when one would normally be needed.

“Due to that hostile environment we really like to have two people there,” she said.

Cameron did not attend the meeting, but claims the allegations, statements, and images presented are not true.

Thursday, Cameron said the city’s decision has already cost his company money.

“Right now, the meter is at about $8.5 million, just in 24 hours of damage,” Cameron said. “So, we’re going to be looking to recover that, and make sure this doesn’t happen to any other small businesses going forward.”