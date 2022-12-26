Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

He says with Democrats taking control of the Senate, the new Senate Transportation Committee chair is Scott Dibble who has been very supportive of passenger rail, so we believe that the environment is more favorable than ever.

The group wants a second daily Amtrak run between the Twin Cities and Chicago. And Nelson says design plans and studies are complete for a high speed 95 to 110 mile per hour run between Duluth and Minneapolis, but an $80 million state match is needed to leverage federal money for track upgrades.