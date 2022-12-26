How & where to properly get rid of natural Christmas trees

MINNESOTA & NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – There are proper ways to get rid of decorations like wreaths and trees.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture warns trees from out of state can carry invasive species and diseases like elongate hemlock scale, oriental bittersweet and boxwood blight. If they aren’t disposed of properly, it can spread to plants and other trees.

Many cities offer curbside tree collection. There are also state run compost locations in Minnesota and North Dakota. Click here for Minnesota and here for North Dakota.