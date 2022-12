Alleged doughnut thief charged with brandishing hatchet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A Bismarck man is accused of raising a hatchet toward a convenience store clerk who tried to stop him from stealing doughnuts.

Thirty-six-year old Brently Iron Road faces felony terrorizing and misdemeanor criminal trespass charges in connection with the incident December 23.

Police say a clerk at the Simonson Station store confronted Iron Road after Iron Road allegedly put doughnuts in his coat.