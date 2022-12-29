Pet Connection: Meet Honey

Meet Honey, from the Headwaters Animal Shelter in Park Rapids, Minnesota

Meet Honey, from the Headwaters Animal Shelter in Park Rapids, Minnesota.

This Olde English Bulldog us no small fry. Honey weighs nearly 90 pounds. But really, she’s full of love.

She gets along with everyone. People, kids, cats, other dogs, you name it.

At seven years old, she’s looking for her perfect retirement home.

Find out more about Honey by calling the shelter at 218-237-7100 or clicking here.