Indoor & outdoor hockey & an economic boost in West Fargo thanks to the Winter Classic

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are plenty of slap shots and saves to go around this weekend during the West Fargo Winter Classic.

“West Fargo’s a growing community. Hockey is growing in West Fargo, so we wanted to have a tournament this time of year that people can be proud of and give our kids an opportunity play hockey over the holiday season when family’s around,” West Fargo Hockey Association President Jeremy Jorgenson said.

This is the second Winter Classic. Last year’s tournament was too cold to play outside at The Lights.

Sixteen teams are competing in high school and peewee divisions. Teams came as far away as Sioux City, Iowa, Bemidji, St. Cloud and Mankato to get quality competition. The event is so popular, four teams were on the waiting list.

“We have over 700 members this year, so the sport is growing big time. We have a lot of talent and it will be on display this weekend,” Jorgenson said.

West Fargo Public Schools, West Fargo Hockey Association, Essentia Health and Midco came together to put the event on. Midco also broadcasted high school games earlier in the week.

The Winter Classic is a boost for hotels, restaurants and gas stations.

“We’ve got hundreds of people coming in if not thousands for this event, so for the weekend that is a monster lift to our West Fargo and regional businesses,” West Fargo Events Executive Director Mike Amundson said.

Building venues like The Lights also makes events like this possible.

“That’s what the beauty is of what’s been built here in West Fargo and the way this city has invested in itself. We can offer something different than some of those other communities with the combination of the indoor and outdoor experience like here at The Lights,” Amundson explained

After last year’s tournament, there was one thing many teams said they wanted to see this year.

“They said our trophy was too small, so we have a trophy that was this big so we got one as big as the Stanley Cup,” Jorgenson said.

Click here for the game schedule and more information on the Winter Classic.