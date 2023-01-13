Horace, North Dakota man faces charges after fleeing in South Dakota

Nathan Stanley

CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County authorities this week after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest.

Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan J. Stanley walked to a rural home near Claire City for help.

The residents of the home took in Stanley, providing him with food and heat and preventing any further injury from hypothermia, and were going to transport him to meet with an ambulance and a deputy for treatment.

Instead, Stanley fled down an unplowed county road, walking several miles before he was finally arrested by a deputy, with assistance from the Claire City Fire Department.

Stanley is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Fourth Offense DUI, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, Obstruction, No Valid Driver’s License and No Insurance.

Stanley is on probation for several drug-related charges in Minnesota.