UPDATE: Man Dead After Shooting In Wahpeton

Photo credit: Valerie Nelson

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO UPDATE) — A man is dead after a shooting in Wahpeton.

Wahpeton police say they got reports of shots fired just after 7 p.m. Monday night in the 1000 block of 11th Street North.

Police found an injured man outside a vehicle across from the Sterns Sports Arena.

They took him to a hospital in Breckenridge where he was pronounced dead.

Last reports indicate there is no one in custody related to the shooting.

The Wahpeton Daily News reported that there was a youth hockey game taking place at the arena at the time of the shooting.

A shelter-in-place order went out to students and staff at the North Dakota State College of Science. That was lifted just before 10 p.m.

Police ask people living near 11th Street North and Loy Avenue to check any home security footage and report anything suspicious to Wahpeton Police.

The North Dakota BCI, Richland County Sheriffs Office, Breckenridge Police, Wilkin County Sheriffs Office and SEMCA Drug Task Force are all helping in the investigation.

Police say they think this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO UPDATE 10PM) — Shelter in Place at NDSCS campus in Wahpeton has been lifted as of 10 p.m. Monday according to a tweet from the college.

It said it was in response to a “shooting in the City of Wahpeton. It has now been LIFTED. Law enforcement does not believe the public is in danger. Please lock your doors and notify law enforcement if anything is unusual or out of place.”

Circle of Nations boarding school was also ordered to shelter-in-place after a shooting took place outside Stern Arena in Wahpeton around 7 p.m.

One person is believed to have been injured in the shooting and the shooter was still at large as of 8:30pm.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley confirmed that Wahpeton Police had contacted the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for assistance.

“Our agents are responding to work alongside local law enforcement,” Wrigley said.

Scanner traffic indicated the police were searching for a male, 6’2″, in jeans and wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

The shelter in place alert went out to NDSCS campus community at 7:42 p.m.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — A shelter in place ordered for North Dakota State College of Science after a report of shots fired in the area after 7 o’clock.

We put in a call to Richland County Sheriff’s office which told us that they can only confirm that a shelter in place has been ordered for all students and staff on the campus in Wahpeton.

They would not provide any other details.

A call to the college went unanswered. They also have not posted any information on either Facebook or Twitter.

Wahpeton Daily News reports a shot was fired outside the Stern Sports Arena and police are looking for a 6’2″ male in jeans and black hoodie and mask.

Wahpeton and Breckenridge police are searching apartments in the area.

The campus was closed for the day due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

If we get more information in to our news room, we’ll pass it on to you.