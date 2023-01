Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Between Audubon and Detroit Lakes

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) –A person is dead after being hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning.

First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene.

No name is being released until positive identification is made.