Noem and Jackley Warn S.D. Pharmacists About Giving Abortion-Inducing Pills

Gov. Noem Also Revealing Her Personal Cell Phone Was Hacked

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KVRR) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley say they will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills.

The Republican leaders sent the warning in a letter to South Dakota pharmacists.

It follows a recent FDA rule change that broadens access to the pills.

South Dakota bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant woman.

Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills as abortion-rights proponents bring test cases to challenge state restrictions.

Noem also revealing that her personal cell phone has been hacked.

She blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House January 6th committee released last year.

Noem, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, says her personal cell phone number has been linked to hoax calls.

She is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate.