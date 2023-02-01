Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal.

Just before 8.p.m. Wednesday, people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 22nd and 21st Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement.

Officers say the man has a gun.

Multiple officers are on scene with vehicles around the block.

Police are outfitted with bulletproof vests and had long guns out.

The suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.

We’ll update this incident when we get more information.