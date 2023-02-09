Giving blood for Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In celebration of Giving Hearts Day, the American Red Cross serving Eastern North Dakota and Western Minnesota hosted a blood drive.

Up to 40 people gave blood throughout the day.

The Red Cross says every two seconds a person needs blood in the region. Every donation received is able to help as many as three people.

“At the American Red Cross, we are happy to help someone on Giving Hearts Day, not only do we have an opportunity for financial donations, but with our blood drive. We give our blood donors an opportunity to help someone quite literally with their blood. So, we are hoping that people come out today. So far we have had a very strong showing and come out and give blood to someone in need,” Executive Director of the Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region Kevin Mehrer said.

If you would like to donate, Concordia College will be hosting a blood drive Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.