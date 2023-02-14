Clay Co. roads considered closed, portion of 19th Ave N closes in Fargo

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Sheriff Mark Empting says all roads in Clay County should be considered closed because of “dangerous, whiteout conditions making travel impossible.”

Deputies have been working with the State Patrol with several vehicles in the ditch on U.S. Highway 10 and Interstate 94.

The City of Fargo has closed 19th Avenue North between 18th Street and Dakota Drive because of poor conditions.

Drivers are asked to use 12th Avenue North until 19th Avenue North is reopened. People going to Hector International Airport should take 18th Street South to Dakota Drive.