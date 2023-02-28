I-94 Between Jamestown and Bismarck Closed Due to Heavy Snow

8:35 PM February 28, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR)– North Dakota Department of Transportation announced road closures:

The following closures are now in effect: • U.S. Highway 52 from Harvey to Jamestown • U.S. 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are CLOSED • I-94 between Bismarck and Jamestown remains closed.

Several state highways are under a no travel advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are encouraged not to travel in these areas.

#NDroads Visit travel.dot.nd.gov for the latest updates or download the NDRoads app in your app store. #ndwx

NDDOT and the National Weather Service anticipate severe winter weather will create difficult travel conditions in much of North Dakota Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow and strong winds will cause impacts to travel.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued in the southeast part of the state.

Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing conditions and are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.