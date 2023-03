Bree Bolin

Producer/Reporter

Bree was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She moved to West Fargo where she graduated in 2013 and then attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, where she studied education. Bree worked in radio for years as “Raspy” on BIG 98.7 and 96.9 HITS FM here in Fargo.

Bree joined the KVRR news team in February, 2023 as a reporter and producer.

If you have a story idea or news tip, contact Bree at bbolin@kvrr.com.