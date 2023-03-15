Grand Forks Woman Killed In Crash On Icy Highway 81 in Pembina County

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks woman is dead and another person injured after a crash involving a car and a semi.

It happened Tuesday morning on an ice-covered road near St. Thomas, in Pembina County, North Dakota.

HIghway Patrol says the woman lost control of her car on a long patch of ice on Highway 81.

The vehicle was hit on the passenger side by the semi.

The name of the 58-year-old woman has not been released.

The semi-driver from Mexico had minor injuries.