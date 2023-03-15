One Person Killed After Semis Collide and Catches Fire on I-94 Near Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person is dead and traffic is being diverted as of 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 west of Mapleton after two semis collided.

The trucks were carrying hazardous materials.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the westbound lane will be closed for several hours.

Fire crews from Mapleton, Casselton and the West Fargo Rural Fire Department responded along with a hazardous materials team from Fargo.

Thousands of gallons of water were hauled to the scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.