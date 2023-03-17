I-29 closed from Fargo to Canada, no travel advised in much of North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed I-29 between Fargo and the Canada border and is advising no travel in the southern and eastern halves of the state.

Winds of 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph forced the closures and advisories.

The wind is not expected to calm through the night and forecast at around 15-25 mph. Saturday morning.

In northwestern Minnesota, roads are snow- and ice-covered.