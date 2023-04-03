Fargo Public Schools Close Buildings, Remote Learning April 4-6

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools announcing they are moving to remote learning from April 4-6 due to the blizzard warning going into effect Tuesday morning at 6.

All school buildings will be closed and all extra-curricular activities are canceled.

Students are expected to remain home and join their classes virtually.

Teachers will work from home and instruction will occur virtually.

The district is closed on Friday, April 7 due to a prescheduled no school day.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley will also be closed April 4-6.