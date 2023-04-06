Interstate 94 and Interstate 29 Are Now Both Fully Open in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol says the remaining stretch of Interstate 94 is now open.

They want to caution drivers that roads are icy and watch for slow moving plows.

A number of country roads in southeast North Dakota remain blocked by snow drifts and crews are working to get them open.

Some rural roads have snow drifts reducing lane widths.

Reduce speed and use caution.

Both interstates are now fully open across the state.

Dial 511 for the latest road report information.