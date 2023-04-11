Two People Detained As Officers Investigate Reported Stolen Vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Several squad cars from Fargo Police and Cass County Sheriff surrounded a vehicle in the 500 block of 40th Street South.

This was the scene just after 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Fargo police tell us that officers on patrol spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Two people inside were detained as officers investigated.

They did not say if anyone was arrested.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are releasable at this time.